Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional in the GoA funded project on “Characterization and mapping of Char areas of Assam using Geospatial Techniques for planning strategies of crop management and improving livelihood security”

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Essential : Master degree in Agriculture preferably in Soil Science

b) Desirable :

Knowledge of Remote sensing and GIS

Knowledge of computer application

Also Read : Bollywood Mother’s Day celebrations

Remuneration (Revised) : Rs.25,000/- fixed per month

Age limit : 35 yrs (with relaxations as per existing rules)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd May, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Department of Soil Science, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat

Also Read : Assam Career : Top 5 courses that are in high demand for students of Arts Stream after Class 12

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit application on plain paper enclosing the bio-data mentioning qualification and experiences, along with self attested copies of Certificate/ Marksheet towards having passed M.Sc. (Agri) degree and one passport size photo. The original copies are also required to be produced at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here