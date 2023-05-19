Guwahati: A team of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Thursday visited Arunachal Pradesh’s Menchukha, which has become a centre of controversy over the identification of a religious site claimed by both the Sikh and Buddhist communities.

The NCM team visited the site in a bid to resolve the dispute and gain a deeper understanding of the situation, TOI reported.

The team led by Kersi Kaikhushroo Deboo, vice chairman of the NCM visited the site to interact with local community leaders and Buddhist monks.

The team tried to gather information and assess the historical context of the disputed site.

During their visit on Thursday, the NCM delegation paid a visit to the controversial site located in the Neh-Pema Shelpu area of Menchukha.

In April last, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) alleged that a historic gurdwara in Arunachal Pradesh has been converted into a Buddhist shrine.

The SGPC claimed that the gurdwara was built in the 1980s at the place where Sikh’s first master Guru Nanak Dev had visited during one of his Udhasis (travels).

According to the SGPC, the gurdwara was transformed into a Buddhist place of worship by the Memba community.