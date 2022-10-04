New Delhi: A 60-year-old artist playing the role of ‘Ravan’ in a Ramlila function in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district died of cardiac arrest on Monday.

This comes a day after a 50-year-old man playing the role of ‘Hanuman’ died during his performance in ‘Lanka Dahan’ episode of Ramlila in Fatehpur district.

The artist identified as Patiram, was enacting the role of ‘Ravan’ during the episode of ‘Sita Haran’ in Aihar village of Ayodhya when he clutched his chest due to pain.

The staging of Ramlila was immediately stopped and Patiram was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Doctors confirmed cardiac arrest to be the cause of his death. Village Head, Puneet Kumar Sahu said that Patiram had been playing the role of Ravan for many years.

He is survived by wife Devmati, two sons and two daughters.

In a similar incident earlier, Ram Swaroop, 50, who was playing the role of Hanuman, died after suffering a cardiac arrest during his performance in Salempur village of Fatehpur district.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media.