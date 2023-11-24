This article is for those who claim that one needs to have lots of money to travel, which is totally untrue. Travelling can be done in a low budget. With a little planning and creativity, there are many ways to see the world without spending a lot of money. Here are a few tips to help you get started:

1. Choose off-season travel dates.

The off-season is typically the cheapest time to travel, as there is less demand for flights and accommodations. You may also find that there are more deals and discounts available during this time.

2.Stay in hostels or guesthouses.

Hostels and guesthouses are a great way to save money on accommodation. They are typically much cheaper than hotels, and they often offer shared rooms and dormitories.

3.Cook your own meals.

Eating out can be expensive, so it’s a good idea to cook your own meals as much as possible. You can save money by shopping at local grocery stores and cooking in your hostel or guesthouse kitchen.

4.Use public transportation.

Public transportation is a great way to get around without spending a lot of money. It’s often much cheaper than taxis or ride-sharing services.

6.Pack light.

Packing light will save you money on baggage fees. If you’re traveling for an extended period, consider doing laundry along the way.

7. Be flexible with your travel dates and plans.

Being flexible with your travel dates and plans can help you save money. For example, you may be able to find cheaper flights if you’re willing to fly on a weekday.

8.Take advantage of travel deals and discounts.

There are many ways to find travel deals and discounts. Sign up for email alerts from airlines and travel websites, and look for coupons and promo codes online.