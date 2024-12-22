Kuwait is a beautiful country in West Asia for tourists to visit as places of technological marvels and ancient architecture blends to offer visitors a totally unique tourism experience.

Situated at the northern edge of Arabian Peninsula, this lesser known nation of oil reserves is filled with historical tales, culinary delights, technological wonders and unique cultural stories.

To satiate your wanderlust, visit these breathtaking places in Kuwait-

1. Kuwait Towers

One of the most popular technological marvel and an iconic tourism site of Kuwait are the Kuwait Towers. These group of three towers embody the country’s journey of progress and are an attractive destination for tourists. Besides the Japanese restaurant and a cafeteria, one of the noteworthy aspects of Kuwait Towers is the revealing ball. Located at about 120 meters above sea level, it makes a full rotation every half hour, giving visitors an unparalleled viewing experience.

2. The Avenues Mall

A heaven for shopaholics in Kuwait is the Avenues Mall . It is also the largest shopping mall in the Gulf nation. A world-class architectural masterpiece, The Avenues is the hub for international and local brands, ranging from retail stores and high-end fashion brands to exquisite cuisines and unique entertainment experiences. The Avenues covers a gross land area of 360,000 square metres with over 1,100 stores and a spacious multi-level parking lot with a capacity for 13,000 cars.

3. Grand Mosque

A stunning masterpiece of Islamic architecture is the Grand Mosque of Kuwait. Spread over an area of 45000 square metres, this largest mosque of Kuwait is decorated with the Asma al-Husna, the 99 names of God. The mosque can accommodate up to 10,000 men in the main prayer hall, and up to 950 women in the separate hall for women. The mosque also contains a 350 square metres library of Islamic reference books and documents.

4. Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre

A wonderful avenue to witness performing arts of the world in all its glory, the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Centre owned by the Amiri Diwan offers a range of events – in music, theatre, film, workshops and spoken word – for every generation and sector of society. Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Centre consists of four buildings, covered with a steel skeleton, encased in a titanium and glass skin that captures light and sparkles. The complex geometric forms inspired by Islamic architecture create the richly textured outer skin of each building and this results in dramatic public spaces that benefit from the interplay of light and shadow.

5. Al Shaheed Park

Situated across an expanse of 78.5 acres, the Al Shaheed Park is a green infrastructure project and is a unique tourism site to visit with your friends and family. The park includes various gardens, walkways, museums, exhibition spaces, and outdoor theaters for cultural events.

6. Mirror House

One of the most unique artistic venues you can ever think of visiting in Kuwait is the Mirror House. The House of Mirrors, or Mirror House, also known as the Khalifa & Lidia Qattan Art Museum, is the residence of Artists Khalifa Qattan and his wife Lidia Qattan, both intellectual and pioneer artists in their field. As the name suggests, the house is filled with marvellous mirror murals.

7. 360 Mall

A shopping mall of circular deisgn, the 360 Mall is one of the mesmerizing places to visit in Kuwait and is so named because of the round shape of the venue. Spread over an area of 82000 sq. km., the mall has many restaurants, shops and offices.

8. Al Mubarakiya

One of the oldest souks of Kuwait is Al Mubarakiya. Souks are traditional markets or centres of trade in the Arabian nations. You can find Persian silk carpets, antiques, perfumes like musk and oud, gold and silver jewelry, and traditional costumes here. Some other goods sold at Al-Mubarakiya include dates, honey, spices, sweets, vegetables, fruits, meat, and fish.

9. Souk Sharq

A popular unique shopping destination of Kuwait is Souk Sharq. It offers a unique shopping experience that combines traditional markets and modern retail. Visitors can shop for traditional Kuwaiti items, high-end designer brands and enjoy a meal at one of the waterfront restaurants. The souk also hosts a spectacular light show in the evening, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

10. Tareq Rajab Museum

Established in 1980 by Tareq S. Rajab and Jehan S. Rajab, the Tareq Rajab Museum houses a collection of over thirty thousand items collected over the last sixty years. The museum is home to collections of Islamic manuscripts, ceramics, glass, metalwork including the Bronze Door of Sultan Barqug, Islamic arms and armour, a large collection of silver folk jewellery, textiles, embroideries, costumes, musical instruments and oricntalist artwork.