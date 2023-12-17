The Northeast India region is a treasure trove of stunning landscapes, rich cultures, & diverse experiences, making it an ideal honeymoon destination. This region boasts dramatic mountains, lush valleys, cascading waterfalls, and serene lakes.

Immerse yourselves in the rich tapestry of tribal cultures, vibrant festivals, and ancient temples. Witness monks in Tawang monasteries or try your hand at Assamese Bihu dance. From trekking in Dzongu Valley to paragliding in Shillong, the options are endless for thrill-seeking couples in the Northeast states. You can even go on a jeep safari in Kaziranga National Park to spot the one-horned rhinoceros.

Here are some of the best honeymoon destinations in Northeast India:

North Sikkim: Trek to the alpine lakes of Gurudongmar and Tsomgo, hike to the Yumesamdong Valley, and go for a mountain biking adventure.

Haflong, Assam: Enjoy the scenic beauty of the hills and tea gardens, go for a boat ride on the Haflong Lake, and visit the Jatinga Valley, known for its mysterious bird deaths.

Gangtok, Sikkim: Stroll through the charming streets of the capital city, visit the Enchey Monastery and Rumtek Monastery, and enjoy stunning views of the Kanchenjunga

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya: Experience the thrill of visiting the wettest place on Earth, explore the living root bridges and waterfalls, and go boating in the Mawsmai Cave.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland: Hike through the rhododendron-filled valley, enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding hills, and camp under the starry sky.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam: Spot one-horned rhinos, elephants, tigers, and other wildlife in this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Take a jeep safari or go for a boat ride on the Brahmaputra River.