Guwahati: In what could change the way we travel in the future, Finland has become the 1st country in the world to introduce digital passports in their country.

A digital passport is a mobile app that allows travellers to store and present their passport information on their smartphones instead of carrying a physical passports.

Other countries such as United States, South Korea, Poland and United Kingdom are also working towards the same initiative.

The pilot project was started in Finland on August 28, 2023 in collaboration with Finnair, the Finland Police airport operation, Finavia.

This project will act that a part of a larger European Union (EU) initiative to test digital passports to further improve travel security and technology.

The project will run until February 2024 and will evaluated for its feasibility and user satisfaction.

The project involves travellers on some Finnair flights from Helsinki to the UK and back, who can register their digital passports at the Vantaa Main Police Station’s license services.

Some countries who have already launched digital health or vaccine passports are China, Singapore, Ukraine, Estonia and Israel.