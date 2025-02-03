There are quite a few temples in India dedicated to Saraswati, the Goddess of Learning, Knowledge, Speech and also Music.

Goddess Saraswati is worshipped every year by students to gain success in their academic pursuits altogether.

Learn about some of the beautiful Maa Saraswati Temples in India-

1. Saraswati Temple Pushkar

The Saraswati Temple in Pushkar is located near the famous Brahma Temple in the same town of Rajasthan. This temple which is an work of intricate craftsmanship of Rajasthani architecture and is made of white marble is dedicated to the wife of Lord Brahma who is the Goddess of Learning and also Knowledge. The temple complex also includes smaller shrines dedicated to other deities, as well as a spacious courtyard also where devotees can sit and meditate.

2. Sri Gnana Saraswati Temple Basar

A famous Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati is on the banks of Godavari River at Basar in Telangana. Historically, ‘Bijialudu’ a Karnataka king, who ruled the province of Nandagiri with Nanded as his capital in the 6th century, constructed the temple altogether at Basara. In the 17th century, the idols of the temple were reinstated by a chieftain of Nandagiri (Nanded) subsequent to destruction caused by Muslim invaders.

3. Sri Sharadamba Temple Sringeri

This temple is a popular temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati which was constructed by Adi Shankaracharya. It has a unique idol of the Godess of Knowledge made of sandalwood and carved on a rock. Sri Sacchidananda Shivabhinava Nrisimha Bharati raised the present structure in granite with polished granite walling round the sanctum and Sri Chandrasekhara Bharati consecrated the new temple in May 1916. Sri Abhinava Vidyatirtha made several improvements altogether in the temple. The Mahamandapam has huge stone pillars exquisitely carved with deities like Durga, Raja Rajeshwari, Dwarapalakas and Devis which are all sculpted according to the Shilpa Sastras practised in Tamilnadu.

4. Vidya Saraswathi Temple Wargal

This Saraswati Temple situated on a hillock at Wargal village in Siddipet District of Telangana. It is the most famous temples of the Goddess of Learning in the state after Basara. It was built by Sri Yamavaram Chandrashekhara Sharma. The garbhagriha is located at a level nearly equivalent to the third floor. The Goddess is seen to be in full glory decorated with a lot of jewels and garlands and adorned in a saree. There is an idol of Goddess about 10 feet high in front of the temple, which is a magnificent piece of art.

5. Koothanur Saraswathi Temple

This temple is in Nannilam Taluk in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. Koothanur Saraswathi Temple has intricate vibrant carvings. According to the history, King Rajaraja Chola donated this temple to Ottakoothar a renowned poet so that he could compose in peace. Hence this town came to be called as Koothanur. Legend says that Ottakoothar and also his grandson Ovathakoothar established this beautiful temple for Goddess Saraswathi. So it is presumed that the Saraswati Tempe at Koothanur was built in 12th century CE by poet Ottakoothar