NEW DELHI: Police have arrested four persons after a woman was allegedly attacked and gang-raped in the Vivek Vihar area in Delhi on Republic Day.

As per reports, a group of people, including women, allegedly chopped off her hair, tore her clothes, blackened her face, and then paraded her on the streets in the Shahdara area.

A video of the incident showed the woman being attacked.



Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, R. Sathiyasundaram said that they have arrested four women in connection with the incident.



He said that a case of sexual assault and abuse has been registered with the concerned police station.



“All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim. We are taking the matter seriously. A team of elite officials have been formed to look into it, we will arrest all the accused soon,” said the DCP.



According to reports, the victim woman has been living in Shahdara area for the past few years. The woman is married and has a child.

A man who used to live in her neighborhood was in a one-sided affair with her. She had spurned his advances many times. A few days ago, the man had allegedly committed suicide.



His family believed that he committed suicide because of the woman.

The family members of the man were angry after the incident and the women of the family were the ones who first attacked the victim.



The woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the matter.



Maliwal said that it was the most unfortunate incident that was reported from the capital.



“A woman was gang-raped by the accused, who deals in the illicit liquor business. She was made to wear a garland of shoes. Her face was blackened and she was paraded in the area. Most unfortunate incident. I am writing to Delhi Police to provide security to the woman and her family and take strong action against the accused,” said Swati.



Swati Maliwal, along with her team, met the victim at the hospital and recorded her statement.