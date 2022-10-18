New Delhi: The protesting farmers in Noida have resolved to continue their agitation until their demands are fulfilled.

Three CEOs and DMs of Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday held a six-hour-long meeting, where farmers from western Uttar Pradesh were present.

They say that until their demands are met, the protest will continue. Top officials were also present at the meeting.

Farmers stated that they have been protesting at the zero point of Yamuna Expressway for the last three days for their various demands, yet they are being ignored.

“The District Administration wants to forcefully end the protest, but we will not allow it to happen,” they alleged.

Recently, Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, had also come to participate in this demonstration.

Farmers say that if their problems are not resolved, then a big agitation will be organised, which will be led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union. The farmers have given 15 days to the Administration in a meeting that lasted for 6 hours to accept their demands.

The protest is being held to demand 64.7 per cent compensation and 10 per cent plot. Pawan Khatana, President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union West Uttar Pradesh, says “The district administration and the three authorities together are exploiting the farmers. We will not tolerate exploitation at all.”

“Farmers’ land was taken away and their children are not being given employment. People from outside are coming and working on our land. This is an injustice to the farmers,” he lamented.