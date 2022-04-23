AGARTALA: Tripura is set to get a double line railway link to Lumding in Assam and a multimodal transport hub.

Union Minister of state railways, coal and mining Raosaheb Danve on Friday announced the ambitious projects during his three-day visit to Tripura.

Both the projects are at the early stage, he said, adding that the central government is keen to transform the Northeast into a hub of logistic infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, the minister said, “A multimodal transport hub is proposed at Sabroom, a town that shares borders with Bangladesh. The Maitri Bridge is built there and now plans are afoot to transform the town into a hub of connectivity. The concept signifies the proposed place (Sabroom) will be linked through multiple means of transport such as railway, waterway and existing road transport”.

He said, “I have paid an inspection visit to the Agartala-Sabroom railway route (South district). It shares the international border with Bangladesh. The progress in infrastructure building is satisfactory and its geographical proximity to Chittagong port makes it an added advantage in good transport. We will set up a multi-modal transport hub in the coming days in consultation with Bangladesh.”

The minister further said that survey works would be soon initiated to convert the existing single line between Agartala and Lumding into a double line route.

According to officials, the department would check the feasibility of converting the existing line otherwise fresh tracks would be laid for the purpose.

“I have spoken to the Chief Minister. He is very eager for the projects. He has also asked for an Agartala-Mumbai train. The matter is under consideration,” said the minister.