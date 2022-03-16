AGARTALA: A 48-year-old middle-aged man was thrashed to death on Wednesday at Gandacherra in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

The deceased allegedly molested a four-year-old girl in his locality and since then locals were after him, police said.

The deceased identified as Ratan Acharjee was absconding since last night after the incident of molestation first came to light.

However, in the morning he was caught by the local residents and was mercilessly beaten up at local club premises, sources said.

Dhalai district SP Ramesh Yadav said, “We received a complaint against the accused person on Tuesday night. Police took prompt action and searched his house and all possible hideouts but he succeeded in being elusive to the police dragnet.”

On Wednesday, he said, he was caught by the locals and thrashed mercilessly. A police team came to his rescue. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, the SP told reporters

“Three persons have been brought to the police station for interrogation. We are looking for concrete evidence against the accused persons involved in the lynching incident,” said Yadav.

Locals said, the deceased hailed from Narayanpur Debnath Para under the Gandacherra police station.

The victim, a minor girl, was abducted by the deceased from a social function taking place in the area. Hearing the screams of the girl, locals rushed to the nearby jungle and rescued the girl but he managed to flee. His house was ransacked by angry locals.