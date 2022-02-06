AGARTALA: A 55-year-old man died after he consumed some acid mistaking it for liquor under the influence of alcohol in Tripura.

The incident took place late on Friday night at Lankapura ADC village in Tripura’s Khowai district.

The deceased identified as Kartik Mohan Debbarma is a habitual drunkard and on the night of the incident, he was in an inebriated condition, said a police official.

After getting drunk at a local country liquor shop, he returned home and slept, the official said.

At midnight, he woke up to drink more but mistakenly picked up the wrong bottle full of acid kept for rubber processing. Soon after that, he lost consciousness. His family members rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

By Mrinal Banik from Agartala.