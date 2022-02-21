AGARTALA: In yet another indication of infighting in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a group of 15 saffron party leaders including Minister Ram Prasad Paul has sought the resignation of Dr Manik Saha as party’s state president.

The leaders have written a letter to Saha asking him to step down from the post of the party chief.

The letter was undersigned by 15 BJP leaders who were once office-bearers of the party’s state unit.

BJP leader Manik Das, one of the signatories of the letter confirmed the development.

“We all state-level senior leaders of BJP those who spent almost 30 years with this organization awfully sorry to inform you that in your last 26 months as a president of Tripura Pradesh BJP, party has not only severely suffered in almost every Mandal of the state. But the morale of the karyakartas and elected government bodies such as Panchayat members, MLA’s right-mindedness has gone down to such low that they even don’t bother to leave their official posts and leave our party.

“But astonishingly, till December 2019, not only party has won Tripura assembly election 2018 and comfortably we won parliament election in May 2019 and also achieved victory in the by-election at Badharghat assembly constituency in August 2019,” the letter reads.

“But after you became President in January 2020 in almost every Mandal parallel organization running between two fraction groups of BJP and it is a matter of shame that police intervene in many cases to stop BJP’s infighting in the public. Things have become so worst because hardly you have visited the mandals and districts personally in last 26 months to evaluate why things are going wrong and neither offered any solution to solve those issues,” it added.

They said, “Under your leadership probably it is the only state in India where the ruling party within three years lost autonomous district Council (ADC) election in April 2021. That to an opposition party which formed in February 2021. Neither had you taken any initiative to protect your people not to join that new party TIPRA MOTHA nor after the election result, you have taken any initiative to save our karyakartas who beaten badly by TIPRA MOTHA and destroyed properties of BJP karyakartas in almost 70% of the total area of the Tripura which comes under ADC.

“As a result, they are living in a state of fear on a regular basis and now compelled to join the TIPRA MOTHA party by leaving BJP which will impact severely in the coming election not only in 20 ST seats also 17 SC and general seats.”

“As you have never worked in ground-level politically neither you have any experience to work as office bearer like state general secretary or neither state vice-president nor you are an elected member of any electoral body like MLA or Councillor,” the letter mentioned.