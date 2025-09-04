Guwahati: Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an illegal betting application, officials said on Thursday.

The 39-year-old cricketer is reportedly connected to the app, named 1xBet, through endorsements.

The ED will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the ongoing probe into financial transactions associated with illegal betting operations.

Sources have not disclosed the timeline for Dhawan’s appearance or the exact nature of his involvement.

The case is part of the ED’s broader investigation into money laundering linked to online betting activities in the country.

