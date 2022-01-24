Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

He has started the necessary treatment.



“I have tested Covid positive, but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor,” said 81-year-old Sharad Pawar on Monday.



He called upon all who had been in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested, and take all necessary precautions.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Sharad Pawar to enquire about his health.



“I am thankful to his (PM’s) concern and good wishes,” acknowledged NCP chief Sharad Pawer.



Earlier this month Sharad Pawar’s daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule and her husband had also tested Covid positive and later recovered.