Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial and technical positions or jobs in SAIL in 2025.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Manager (Safety) and Junior Engineering Associate (Boiler Operations) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Safety)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. BE/B.Tech (Full time) in any branch from Govt. recognized University/ Institution and Practical experience of working in a factory in supervisory capacity for a period not less than 02 years, after acquiring degree in engineering qualification

2. PG Degree or Diploma in Industrial Safety (at least 1 year duration) from Govt. recognised University / Institution

3. Experience in hazardous industry is desirable.

4. Knowledge of Tamil is desirable.

Name of post : Junior Engineering Associate (Boiler Operation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Chemical/ Power Plant/ Production / Instrumentation Engineering discipline from Govt. recognized institute with

2. First Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency.

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates may apply online through SAIL’s website: www.sail.co.in at the link ‘Careers’ with url as http://sailcareers.com

Closing date for submitting applications through website is 26.10.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here