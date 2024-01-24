Guwahati: A Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane crashed in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

At least 65 people on board were killed, Reuters reported quoting Russia’s defence ministry.

“At around 11 am Moscow time (0800 GMT), an IL-76 aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region during a routine flight,” Moscow’s defence ministry told Russian news agencies.

“On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts,” it said.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said it is investigating the information about prisoners of war but urged the public to trust only statements by authorized persons.

“We emphasize that the enemy is actively carrying out special information operations directed against Ukraine, which are aimed at destabilizing Ukrainian society,” the headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military did not immediately respond to the Kyiv Independent’s request for comment, and Ukraine’s Air Force did not make an official statement regarding the incident at the moment.

According to Suspilne, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said it could not confirm whether the plane was hit by Ukrainian forces, adding that the information is still being clarified.