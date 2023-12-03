Guwahati: In a decisive turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the frontrunner in the Rajasthan Assembly elections, securing a commanding lead over the incumbent Congress party.

With 113 seats, the BJP has comfortably surpassed the halfway mark of 99 seats, while the Congress trails with a mere 72 seats. This resounding victory marks a significant shift in Rajasthan’s political landscape, potentially ending the Congress’s five-year reign

Exit polls suggested a neck-and-neck race between the BJP and the Congress, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.

