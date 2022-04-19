Aizawl: Along with the rest of the country, a block-level health mela was organised in 8 blocks across Mizoram on Monday as part of the celebration of 75 years of Indian independence “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Mass screening to provide basic healthcare service was conducted, an official statement said.

The event held at Aibawk block in Aizawl district was graced by health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister said the people of Mizoram should take care of and closely observe their health.

He said that routine medical check-ups are necessary to avoid serious illness.

The minister also urged the people to eat healthy foods, practice physical exercise and follow routine bed time to ensure good health.

Citing that the state government is making massive efforts to expand the state’s Zoram Medical College (ZMC), Lalthangliana said that a 50-bedded Critical Care Block will be constructed at the lone medical college under PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Similar facility would also be set up at Champhai in the eastern part of the state bordering Myanmar, he said.

He said that a Rs 2 crore hospital at Sialsuk in Aizawl district would soon be completed.

The minister added that all the health sub-centres and public health centres in the state would be upgraded into health and wellness centres.

Apart from Aibawk, a one-day health mela was also organised in Serchhip, Lawngtlai, Thingdawl, Lungsen, Tlangnuam, Zawlnuam and Champhai blocks on Monday.

There are 26 rural development blocks in Mizoram.

The health mela will be organised for one day in each block for a week till April 29.

During the health mela, health ID will be created for participants for maintenance of various health records in hospitals and they will be issued a health insurance card (Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Card).

Screening of Non-Communicable Diseases(NCD) like diabetes, hypertension, breast and cervix cancers, among others, will be conducted at the event.

Besides, free medical check-up and medicines will be provided to the participants and awareness on a wellness lifestyle along with healthcare services for early detection and treatment of diseases will be provided at the health mela.