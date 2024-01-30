Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Central Agricultural University Mizoram.

Central Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deans for College of Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Selesih, Aizawl, Mizoram and College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

Name of post : Dean

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

i) Master’s Degree in any discipline including basic sciences altogether with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade point.

ii) Good academic record with Ph.D. degree altogether in agriculture and allied sciences.

iii) A minimum of 15 years of experience also in teaching/research/extension education/ administration, of which 7 years in Pay Band-IV with at least 3 years as Professor or equivalent position. The experience should be relevant to the position concerned with administrative experience.

iv) Published work in the form of at least 10 scientific papers in journals of repute with five and above NAAS rating.

Desirable:

i) Experience in guiding Post Graduate/Ph.D. research work.

ii) Evidence of demonstrated scientific leadership with administrative experience relevant to the position

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application form in the prescribed format with self attested copies of educational qualifications, certificates, mark sheets, age proof certificate, Caste/Tribe certificate, 2(two) recent passport size photographs and other testimonials.

The applications must be accompanied along with prescribed fee of Rs. 1000/- (Rs.500/- in case of

SC/ST/PWD) and NIL fee for Women candidate

The applications should reach the office of the Registrar, Central Agricultural University, Lamphelplat, Imphal, Manipur on or before 13.03.2024.

Payment of fee may be made through State Bank Collect SBI (payment guideline may be downloaded from website www.cau.ac.in)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here