Imphal: In a coordinated offensive spanning across Churachandpur and Kakching districts in Manipur, security forces recovering a sizable cache of weapons and explosives during the last 24 hours in the state.

This decisive action comes amidst ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, with Churachandpur being identified as the epicenter of the unrest.

Acting on precise intelligence, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Churachandpur Police zeroed in on Langvon Village, a suspected insurgent stronghold. The meticulous operation yielded a substantial haul of armaments:

The seized arsenal included a formidable M4A1 assault rifle, a 9mm pistol, seven single-barreled rifles, and twelve improvised mortars capable of inflicting widespread damage.

Ammunition, magazines, and other tactical equipment were also recovered, further crippling the operational capacity of insurgent groups.

Following the success in Langvon Village, security forces swiftly shifted their focus to Likhai Village, another suspected insurgent hideout. Utilizing a Cordon and Search Operation strategy, a team recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and a Ghatak sniper rifle significantly weakens the firepower of insurgent outfits.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police in Kakching district three 51mm mortar live shells, four .36 HE Grenades, a Chinese grenade, a smoke grenade, and a mortar cover.