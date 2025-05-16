Imphal: Hundreds of students across Manipur’s sensitive border districts witnessed a large-scale air raid mock drill, codenamed ‘Operation Abhyaas,’ on Friday, May 16, 2025. The exercise, mandated by the Union Home Ministry, simulated an aerial attack and the subsequent emergency response.

The coordinated drills took place at the district headquarters of Jiribam (bordering Assam), Senapati (bordering Nagaland), and Kamjong (bordering Myanmar).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This collaborative effort involved multiple agencies, including the Manipur Police, Fire Services, central forces, various state government departments, NCC, NSS, NYK, the Indian Red Cross Society, and local schools.

In Manipur’s Kamjong, India’s easternmost border area with Myanmar, the mock drill commenced at 10:30 AM at Kamjong Higher Secondary School. Key officials, including DC Kamjong Rangnamei Rang Peter, SP Kamjong Ningsem Vashum, CO of 8AR Sumit Acharya, and BSF Officer-in-Charge Sanjay Beniwal, oversaw the participation of approximately 250 students, supported by 14 volunteers.

A similar drill unfolded at the Mini Secretariat Complex in Senapati at 10:30 AM, near the Nagaland border. Later in the day, at 2:00 PM, the Jiribam Higher Secondary School ground also hosted ‘Operation Abhyaas,’ organized by the Jiribam district administration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moreover, the Jiribam district administration also conducted the Operation Abhyaas at the Jiribam Higher Secondary School ground at 2 pm on Friday.

During the events, the students heard the air raid warning sirens through police public address systems, the activation of fire engine sirens, announcements via police patrol vehicles, and also saw blackout measures, search and rescue operations, casualty evacuation from the damaged buildings, temporary hospital setup, evacuation of civilians from endangered areas to bunkers, etc., and training of civilians on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a ‘Hostile Attack’.