Guwahati: The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has been targeting Al-Shifa , Gaza’s largest hospital, for a long time and it is believed that the complex has a Hamas command chamber located underneath thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians.

Seasoned troops of IDF, in their over two weeks-long ground incursion into the besieged enclave, have entered the Al-Shifa hospital.

The Israeli military said its troops were carrying out ‘a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area’ of the facility.

The Israel Defence Forces in a statement said they had “conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not.”

IDF has also asked the Hamas operatives at the hospital to surrender.

The United Nations estimates that at least 2,300 patients, staff, and displaced civilians are inside the facility, trapped by days of fierce fighting and aerial bombardments.

As per the information available, the hospital was caring for 36 babies as of Tuesday.

According to medical staff in the hospital who said there was no clear mechanism to move them despite an Israeli effort to supply incubators for an evacuation.

“There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electricity at the morgues,” said hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya.