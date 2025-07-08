Guwahati: Four Myanmar nationals, including three fighters affiliated with the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF), lost their lives while attempting to cross the Tiau River into Mizoram in India.

The incident occurred along the Mizoram-Myanmar border as the group tried to escape an attack on their base.

The drownings occurred after CNDF personnel and detainees abandoned their Camp Rihli outpost in Myanmar due to an offensive launched by the Chin National Army (CNA).

While fleeing toward Saikhumphai hamlet in southern Champhai district, the group attempted to swim across the river.

According to leaders of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) from Vaphai village, three CNDF members drowned late Sunday night during the crossing, and another drowned on Monday morning.

YMA volunteers from Vaphai, Farkawn, and nearby areas have begun search operations to recover the bodies.

CNA fighters reportedly set fire to Camp Rihli during the assault. CNDF cadres fled wearing civilian clothes to evade detection.

Observers believe the CNA’s attack was in retaliation for the CNDF’s earlier capture of eight camps belonging to Chinland Defence Force (CDF)-Hualngoram, a CNA ally, earlier on Sunday.

As violence escalated, approximately 4,000 refugees from Myanmar’s Chin State sought shelter in Mizoram.

Around 3,000 of them have assembled at the Zokhawthar Indo-Myanmar border trade center, while nearly 800 others have taken refuge in Vaphai and Saikhumphai. Among the arrivals are over 30 CNDF fighters, YMA officials confirmed.

Hostilities between CNDF and CDF-Hualngoram broke out on July 3.

CNDF forces eventually overran all eight CDF-Hualngoram camps, including the central base at Tuichirh village.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of two CDF-Hualngoram members, one on July 2 and another on Saturday. Rescuers evacuated five injured fighters to Zokhawthar, with one individual suffering serious facial wounds later transferred to Champhai district hospital.

YMA representatives also confirmed that two injured CNDF fighters received medical care in Zokhawthar.

In response to the worsening conflict, the Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) issued a statement on Monday voicing concern over the internal clashes among Mizo groups in Myanmar’s Chin State.

ZORO warned that such violence could undermine the democratic aspirations of the Chin people and hinder their quest for a federal arrangement under military rule.

The group urged both factions to cease hostilities and engage in peaceful negotiations to resolve their differences.