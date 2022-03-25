Guwahati: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) female constable, who allegedly strip-searched an 80-year-old wheel-chair bound Naga woman during security check, at Guwahati international airport has been suspended.

CISF sources said, the woman constable has been suspended and an inquiry into the incident is underway.

On Thursday, a CISF woman official allegedly made Mhalo Kikon to take off all her clothes, including her undergarments and diaper, at the CISF security check at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.



Mhalo Kikon’s daughter Dolly Kikon, a renowned anthropologist from Nagaland, in a series of tweets, said that her disabled mother was made to strip by CISF at Guwahati airport.

The CISF also tweeted: “Security and dignity of needy pax (passenger) go hand in hand. CISF has already started enquiry in connection with the unfortunate incident at Guwahati airport. The concerned personnel has been suspended. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CISF has spoken with the passenger.”



As per CISF sources, the woman constable had asked the female passenger to remove the clothing from her lower body as the metal detector beeped indicating metal on her body.



“As the metal detector beeped, the CISF constable requested the woman passenger to undergo thorough checking and show her the hip implant area to confirm the passenger’s claim of having undergone a hip implant,” a CISF officer said.