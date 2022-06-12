New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to Covid complications.

She is reportedly stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said her condition is stable and she will be kept at the hospital for observation.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” Surjewala tweeted.

75-year-old Gandhi tested positive for Covid on June 1.

Doctors attending to her said the politician’s medical parameters were stable. After receiving treatment for a nasal bleed, she was shifted to a private room in the old block of the hospital for “observation.”

The Congress president was accompanied to the hospital by her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Minutes after a section of the emergency was cordoned off after she was admitted, her son Rahul Gandhi was also by her hospital bed, Indian Express reported.

She was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 but sought a different date, following which she was asked to appear on June 23.

The ED has registered an FIR in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.