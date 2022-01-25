The BJP is likely to finalize and announce the names of the remaining candidates for Assembly elections in Manipur at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday.

The CEC meeting is currently underway at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The BJP, which heads Manipur’s coalition government, is facing the problem of plenty as it gears up to contest the elections.

As per report, what compounded the BJP’s problem is that it has two to three ticket aspirants in each of the state’s 60 constituencies.