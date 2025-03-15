Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Management Industrial Trainee (Finance) for a period of one year in 2025. Bharat Electronics Limited is a Navaratna and India’s premier professional electronics, multi-unit, multi-product, Public sector Company under the Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Management Industrial Trainee (Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

Only Indian Nationals are eligible.

Candidates should have passed CMA inter / CA inter.

The upper age of the candidates shall not exceed 25 years as on 01.03.2025.

Relaxation of 5 years for SC & ST candidates 3 years for OBC candidates and 10 years for persons with disabilities.

Candidates who do not possess CMA inter pass / CA inter pass certificate are not eligible.

Applicants who got or pursuing higher qualifications are not eligible.

Selection Process :

Applicants have to appear for a walk-in-interview on 25th March 2025 from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. The venue is in Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL Army Road, Nandambakkam, Chennai-600 089

Selection is on the basis of their performance in the interview. Statutory Reservation will be as per Government norms. Selected candidates will get information hrough E-mail and also by publishing of list of selected candidates in BEL Website.

How to apply :

Interested candidates have to appear for the walk in interview on 25.03.2025 at 09.00 AM to 12.30 PM, at the address mentioned below with the following documents in ORIGINAL for verification and submit one set of Xerox copy

1) Duly filled-in Application Form

2) SSLC / XII std certificate for Proof of Date of Birth.

3) Degree Certificate.

4) CMA / CA Inter passed certificate.

5) Category/disability certificate if belongs to EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwBD.

6) Aadhaar Card.

7) Pan card

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here