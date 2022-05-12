Mangaldai: Rhino poachers have adopted a new technique for poaching rhinos in Assam.

This has come to light when poachers chopped off the horn of a rhino without a fire being shot or killing the wild animal at Orang National Park in the Darrang district.

Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division, on Thursday, said that a rhino without its horn was first sighted on May 9 last during a routine elephant round by the forest staff in the Magurmari Juriapukhuri area of the Park.

“Initially it was thought to be a case of territorial fight among the rhinos. However, when the expert veterinarian from the state zoo came and examined the rhino after being tranquilized it was found that there was no injury to the rhino. It is suspected that the horn was chopped off a couple of days after being tranquilized the rhino,” Baruah said.

He said that no such poaching technique was adopted in the history of the Orang National Park.

The incident has alarmed the forest department. They have started search operations to nab the poachers.

However, till the filing of this report, no arrest has been made.