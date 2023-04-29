Guwahati: The Sadou Asom Motor Shramik Yutiya Parishad, an umbrella organisation of Assam’s private transport workers’ associations, has called for a 24-hour chakka bandh across the state on May 1.

The bandh is called in protest against the anti-labour policy of the Assam government.

All types of commercial vehicles including buses and taxis will remain off the roads during the bandh, the association leader A Rezzak Ahmed said.

The bandh was also called to meet various demands of the association. The demands include the immediate implementation of welfare schemes for the motor workers and establishment of Shramik Bhawan, amendment of the MV Act 1988.

The association has also demanded that alleged police atrocities meted out to the motor workers as well as demanding money in the name of illegal counters be stopped.