Guwahati: The results of the much-anticipated Guwahati Press Club (GPC) elections 2025 were announced on Wednesday, following a record voter turnout of 83.84%.

The elections, held on Tuesday, October 21, saw over 900 members casting their votes for key executive positions, marking an impressive response from the press fraternity.

The election process, which began at 8 am and continued throughout the day, went smoothly, with members queuing up early to cast their votes. The

GPC Election Committee confirmed that 934 out of over 1,100 eligible members participated in the election, one of the highest turnouts in recent years.

Results for the 2025-27 term were officially declared late Wednesday evening, with the following candidates winning the key posts:

President: Khagen Kalita (Crosscurrent)

General Secretary: Amarendra Deka (Pratidin Time)

Assistant General Secretary: Shah Alam

Assistant General Secretary (Reserved): Padmini Hazarika

Treasurer: Hirakjyoti Taid

Organizing Secretary: Dipankar Kalita

Cultural Secretary: Samiran Barthakur

Sports Secretary: Dipankar Das

In the highly contested presidential race, Khagen Kalita emerged victorious, defeating Bhuban Chetia of Prag News.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary position saw a four-way battle, with Amarendra Deka clinching the title after a closely fought contest against Apurba Karjee (DY365), Jonjyoti Duttabora (NB News), and Pranjal Baruah (News Live).

The GPC elections, which attracted over twenty candidates for eight key posts, showcased the growing interest and involvement of journalists in the GPC’s leadership.

With the elections concluded, the newly elected committee will take charge.

Election Highlights:

Total Votes Cast: 934

Voter Turnout: 83.84%

Positions Contested: President, General Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant General Secretary, Organizing Secretary, Cultural Secretary, Sports Secretary

Total Candidates: 20+