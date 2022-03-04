Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management (GIMT) emerged champions at the NEMCARE Group Premier League held in Guwahati.

A total of 24 teams from different colleges from across Assam participated in the cricket championship.

The GIMT-Guwahati team was led by the captain Wohiduz Zaman (Zaman Wahid), a student of the 7th semester, Electronics and Communication Engineering department, B.Tech.

“I am delighted to be part of this championship which gives exposure and opportunities for aspiring cricketers to enhance their skills,” said a student.

The team comprised of students from different B. Tech departments.

The team won a trophy and cash prize of Rs 40,000.