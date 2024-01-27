Assam Career TISS Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS Assam in 2024.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of System Administrator cum Logistic Manager, Assistant Librarian and Administrative & Finance Assistant in 2024.

Name of post : System Administrator cum Logistic Manager

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary : Rs.25,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree in any disciplines and five years also of work experience altogether in Administrative, IT etc.

OR

Master’s Degree in any disciplines plus three year of work experience altogether in Administrative, IT etc.

Preference shall also be given for Candidates having good knowledge of Computer, experience in working in ERP environment. The candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel

Age Limit : Preferably below 50 years

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary : Rs.45,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

A Master’s Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree altogether with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and a consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of library.

Qualifying in the national level test also conducted for the purpose by the UGC or any other agency altogether approved by the UGC.

Desirable: Candidates with relevant experience and additional qualifications also like PG Diploma in Library Automation and Networking / PG Diploma in Digital Library and Information Management

Age Limit : Preferably below 40 years

Name of post : Administrative & Finance Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree in any disciplines and five years of work experience altogether in Administrative & accounting field

OR

Master’s Degree in any disciplines plus three year of work experience also in Administrative & accounting field.

Age Limit : Preferably below 50 years

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in Interview will be held on 31-01-2024 from 11.30 am onwards at TISS Hyderabad Off campus near K.B. Sainik School Premises, Brahmannapalli Road Abdullapurmet Mandal, Turkayamjal, Telangana 501510. Candidates are requested to report by 11.00 am.

How to apply :

Candidates attending the walk-in interview are requested to bring 01 (one) copy of their resume and also along with self-attested copy of the Educational and Experience certificates.

Further candidates are also requested to bring all originals for verification and their ID proof

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3