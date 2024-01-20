Assam Career RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of four vacant positions or career in RMRCNE Dibrugarh Assam in 2024.

Regional Medical Research Centre for North Eastern Region (RMRCNE) Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of four vacant positions or career purely on temporary contract basis for its short term research project entitled “A comprehensive study for upper Gastrointestinal cancers (esophageal & stomach) and nasopharyngeal cancer in North East India” in 2024

Name of post : Project Scientist-C (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1st Class Masters degree in Life Sciences or equivalent / Bioinformatics / Biotechnology with 4 years of relevant experience

OR

2nd Class Masters degree in Sciences or equivalent / Bioinformatics / Biotechnology with PhD degree in relevant subject with 4 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Project Technical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate in Science Subjects/ Computer Application from a recognized University with 5 (five) years of relevant work experience in recognized institution

Or

Master’s degree in Science Subjects/ Computer Application

Name of post : Project Research Associate III

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

PhD in life sciences or equivalent, Bioinformatics, Biotechnology with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCT) Journal

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed form and filled up the Google form along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self- attested, on

the link https://forms.gle/7ysKzv6Rr5BV2iR59

Last date for submission of applications is on or before 07.02.2024 up to 17:30 hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here