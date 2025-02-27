Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.

CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Personnel under various projects.

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Profiling of Immunomodulatory Potential and Development of Herbal Product (as per AYUSH and FSSAI standard) Based upon Traditional Medicines from Eastern and Western Himalaya with Special Reference to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Pilot Scale Production of Graphene from North East Indian Coal Feed Stock and Scale-up of High Carbon Content Natural Graphite from Low Grade Natural Graphite Sources in Arunachal Pradesh

Essential Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Chemistry/ Chemical Science/ Materials Science

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR-Floriculture Mission (Phase-II)

Essential Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Botany/ Zoology

Desirable : One (1) year experience in any project in R&D institution

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/

Last date of application through online is 7th March 2025 up to 2 PM

The applicants will get short listing by the Project Team based on the Academic performances and experiences and only shortlisted candidates will be called for Offline interview to be held at CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here