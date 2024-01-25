Applications are invited for recruitment of five vacant positions or career in Assam Cooperative Apex Bank.
Assam Cooperative Apex Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Specialist.
Name of post : Specialist
No. of posts : 5
Also Read : Arun Yogiraj shared some unseen pictures of Ram Lalla idol of Ram Mandir
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Crop Husbandry : 1
- Agri. Marketing / Value Addition & Processing : 1
- Social Mobilisation : 1
- Accounts : 1
- IT / MIS in agriculture and agriculture marketing : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Crop Husbandry : Graduate in Agriculture and five years of relevant experience
Agri. Marketing / Value Addition & Processing : MBA in Agribusiness management or equivalent and three years of relevant experience
Social Mobilisation : Graduate in Rural Development / Social Work / Sociology or Graduate with Diploma in Rural Development / Social Work and five years of relevant experience
Accounts : BCom with three years of relevant experience
IT / MIS in agriculture and agriculture marketing : BTech / BCA in Computer Science / Information Technology or equivalent and three years of relevant experience
Emoluments : Rs. 35000/- per month
Age Limit : 25-40 years
Also Read : 10 divine pictures of Bollywood celebrities at the inauguration of Ram Mandir
How to apply :
Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Managing Director, The Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited, H.O., HB Road, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Kamrup (M), Assam
Last date for receipt of applications is on or before 5 PM of 15th February 2024
The application form must also be accompanied by a Demand Draft / Pay Order of Rs. 500/- only in favour of The Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited payable at Guwahati
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here