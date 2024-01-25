Applications are invited for recruitment of five vacant positions or career in Assam Cooperative Apex Bank.

Assam Cooperative Apex Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Specialist.

Name of post : Specialist

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Crop Husbandry : 1

Agri. Marketing / Value Addition & Processing : 1

Social Mobilisation : 1

Accounts : 1

IT / MIS in agriculture and agriculture marketing : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Crop Husbandry : Graduate in Agriculture and five years of relevant experience

Agri. Marketing / Value Addition & Processing : MBA in Agribusiness management or equivalent and three years of relevant experience

Social Mobilisation : Graduate in Rural Development / Social Work / Sociology or Graduate with Diploma in Rural Development / Social Work and five years of relevant experience

Accounts : BCom with three years of relevant experience

IT / MIS in agriculture and agriculture marketing : BTech / BCA in Computer Science / Information Technology or equivalent and three years of relevant experience

Emoluments : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : 25-40 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Managing Director, The Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited, H.O., HB Road, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Kamrup (M), Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is on or before 5 PM of 15th February 2024

The application form must also be accompanied by a Demand Draft / Pay Order of Rs. 500/- only in favour of The Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited payable at Guwahati

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here