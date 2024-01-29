Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University in 2024.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Isolation of novel strains

to develop efficient biofertilizer” in 2024. Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is altogether to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and also to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization. The embryo of agricultural research in the state was altogether formed as early as 1897 with the establishment of the Upper Shillong Experimental Farm.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) M.Sc Biotechnology

ii) M.Sc altogether in Microbiology/Life Sciences

Desirable:

Preference will also be given to candidates having atleast two years experience altogether in molecular & microbiological works

Monthly Emoluments :

i) Rs. 37,000/- + 8% HRA to Scholars who are selected through-

(a) National Eligibility Tests – CSIR-UGC NET altogether including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE Or

(b) A selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government

Departments and their Agencies and Institutions.

(ii) Rs. 25,000/- + 8% HRA for others who do not fall under (i)

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held in DBT-NECAB, AAU, Jorhat on 15/02/2024 from 10:30 AM onwards

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, reprints/publications /thesis etc, one copy of passport size photographs, original and attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here