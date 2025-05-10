Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientists and Project Engineers in the project entitled “Developing hardware and software post-quantum secure platforms for performing homomorphic computations on encrypted data” at the Department of Electronics & Electrical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati has built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and also got the facilities of state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

Name of post : Senior Project Scientist

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : PhD degree + 3 yrs exp. or Master degree in EEE/ ECE/ CSE/ Mathematics + 6 yrs exp

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : PhD degree + 3 yrs exp or Master degree in EEE/ ECE/ CSE/ Mathematics + 6 yrs exp.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : PhD degree or Master degree in Engineering/Design + 3 yrs exp. or Bachelor degree in Engineering/Design + 6 yrs exp.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in a Walk-in Interview, which is scheduled on 26th May 2025 (Monday) at 12:00 noon. The venue is in Conference Room, EICT Academy, Technology Complex, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply through the online application form with their Advance copy of CV giving

details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 22nd May 2025.

Application link: https://forms.gle/pJaq2ZAAJaAJ2tJM8

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here