Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in BP Chaliha College Assam.

BP Chaliha College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor, Junior Assistant and Lab Bearers. B. P. Chaliha College, Nagarbera was born in an auspicious moment in the year 1972 in the sylvan setting of Nagarbera. The college was aptly named after the Ex-Chief Minister Late Bimala Prasad Chaliha, an illustrious son and an architect of modern Assam. The College is situated on the south west corner of Kamrup district.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Botany : 1

Chemistry : 2

Education : 1

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Zoology : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms and rules and regulations of Govt. of Assam

Also Read : PM Modi reveals that postal stamps are smallest forms of history books

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Grade-IV (Lab Bearers)

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Govt. of Assam

Also Read : Mr. Bhatura : The restaurant that has come up with an interesting ad campaign that is going viral

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials.

The applications must be accompanied with a non-refundable DD of Rs.1500/- for the post of Assistant Professor, Rs.500/- for Grade III and Rs.300/ for Grade IV in favour of Principal, B.P. Chaliha College, Nagarbera payable at SBI, Dhupdhara (IFSC-SBIN0011615)

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, B.P. Chaliha College, Nagarbera, Kamrup, Assam, PIN-781127 within February 2, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here