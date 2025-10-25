Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or career in Gauhati Medical College Assam in 2025.

Gauhati Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of District Nodal Consultant in 2025. The Government of Assam (GoA) and the Gates Foundation (GF) have entered into a partnership to improve health outcomes, including MNH, in the state. The Gauhati Medical College got designation from the GoA as the nodal agency to facilitate TA support from the GF to improve maternal and child health outcomes in all the districts of the states while focusing on Districts with a high burden of adverse outcomes. The TA approach has been developed in consultation with the GoA leadership and will be provided through targeted strategies and district level support. The whole effort will be based on a HUB-SPOKE model where a State level PMU will be at State HQ with 6 Technical staffs each having specific expertise who will be responsible for providing TA to all the Districts of Assam along with the District Nodal Consultant (DNC).

Name of post : District Nodal Consultant (DNC)

No. of posts : 9

District wise vacancies :

Dhubri : 1 Barpeta : 1 Kamrup : 1 Nagaon : 1 Karbi Anglong : 1 Cachar : 1 Lakhimpur : 1 Dibrugarh : 1 Jorhat : 1

Qualification & Experience :

MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSc or Msc Nursing with Masters in Public Health with minimum 3 years post qualification Experience in Health Sector Project

Experience working in Public Health programs related to MCH/RMNCH+A

Proficiency in Computers skill like MS word, Excel and Powerpoint

Experience in Monitoring & Evaluation of Health Programs

Excellent communication & Presentation skills

Have skill in Data Collection, Analysis and report writing related to RCH indicators

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV mentioning the post applied and contact number to the email id

[email protected] on or before 31st Oct 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here