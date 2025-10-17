Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Bijni College Assam in 2025.

Bijni College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Assistant in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduation in any discipline and Computer knowledge with minimum 6 months of diploma. Preference will be given to the candidates belonging to BTAD and local language known.

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2025. The

age relaxation for eligible candidate will be as Govt. norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send applications with bio-data and documents with fee of Bank Draft in favour of

Secretary, Bijni College payable at UCO Bank, Bijni Branch

Application fees: Rs. 500/-

Candidates may pay Application fee through online payment mode:

Account No. : 05020110028018

Bank Name : UCO Bank

Account Name : Secretary, Bijni College

Bank Branch : Bijni Branch

IFSC : UCBA0000502

Applicants must attach Payment receipt with the application.

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Bijni College, P.O. – Bijni, Dist.- Chirang (BTAD) Assam, Pin-783390

Last date for receipt of applications is 26th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here