Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in APEDA Regional Office Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Regional Office Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant in 2025. The engagement shall be purely on a contractual basis.

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

1. PGDM (Agri. Business)/ MBA in Agri Business Management/ Public Policy.

2. Minimum 5 years of experience in Agri Business/ Public Policy.

Desirable:

1. Experience in training/ capacity building.

2. Engagement with startups, FPOs etc.

3. Conducting events.

Remuneration : Rs. 1,20,000/- to Rs. 1,65,000/- per month

Age Limit : Upper age limit of 50 years for the position of consultant.

How to apply :

Interested Candidate may submit their signed and typed application in the prescribed format (Copy attached) along with their scan CV and self attested copies of the relevant documents.

Last Date of Submission of Application is 06.10.2025 by 1400 hrs.

The typed and signed application should be sent through email at [email protected]. It is mandatory to mention the position applied for.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email for the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here