Assam Career 2025 APEDA Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in APEDA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Business Development Manager (On Contract) in 2025. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an autonomous organization under the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India has the responsibility for promotion of agricultural and processed food products from India. APEDA has been actively in agricultural trade facilitation and intends to improve market access for Indian agricultural products at international level. The role involves managing brand support, analyzing market trends, developing marketing strategies, publicity and media relations, digital marketing and social media, coordinating with the creative team, and overseeing brand collaborations. The engagement shall be initially for a period of one year including probation period of three weeks. The tenure of engagement may be extended on a year to year basis, depending on the performance evaluation. After three years no further extension will be permissible under any circumstances.

Name of post : Business Development Manager (On Contract)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

1. Bachelor Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Plantation/ Food Processing/ Food Technology/

International Trade/ MBA (Agri- Business Management).

2. Minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience in relevant field

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Interested Candidate may submit their signed and typed application in the prescribed format (Copy

attached) along with their scan CV and self-attested copies of the relevant documents.

Last Date of Submission of Application is 20.04.2025 by 1700 hrs.

Applicants may send the typed and signed application through email at [email protected]. It is mandatory to mention the position applied for.

Only shortlisted candidates will get information via email for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here