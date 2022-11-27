Guwahati: Two persons were seriously injured when a female rhino attacked them in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, officials said on Sunday.

The rhino attacked the two persons, identified as Binod Saro, a forest worker at the national park and Jiban Saro, a local youth, on Saturday when they were engaged in road clearance work in the Borbeel area under Kohora forest range in Kaziranga National Park, said a park official.

They were immediately rushed to Kohora civil hospital and later shifted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for advanced treatment.

“Two persons got injured after being attacked by a female rhino while they were engaged in a patrolling road clearance work. Our forest worker Binod Saro and a local youth Jiban Saro have injured in the rhino attack incident. After providing preliminary treatment at Kohora civil hospital we sent them to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for further treatment,” Forest Range Officer Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi said.

Earlier this month, a woman was grievously injured in a rhino attack at Hatikhuli Tea Estate at Bokakhat in Golaghat district.