New Delhi: At least nine people were killed and many are reported missing after a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, reports said.

Community kitchens and tents along the yatra route were damaged due to a cloudburst, which was reported at around 5:30 pm following heavy rains.

Police and other civil administration have launched a rescue operation as some langars were affected by the gushing waters, the officials said.

Cloud burst occurred at lower holy cave (#Amarnath) at around 15:30.

Water came from above/ sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now.

Rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force or the NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force or SDRF are on.

Several other agencies have joined in as well.

Pilgrimage resumed this year on June 30 after a two-year Covid gap. So far, more than 72,000 pilgrims have offered their prayers since then.