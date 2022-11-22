New Delhi: A 42-year-old man died after falling into a deep trench while taking a selfie from a cliff in the forest area of Aravallis on the Gurgaon-Palli road in Faridabad.

Police said the incident took place around 5.45 pm on Saturday when the deceased, identified as Kamal along with his two friends had gone to the cliff to drink liquor.

According to his friends, Kamal was showing the view to his wife on a video call.

Later, he slipped into the trench while taking his picture. Police launched a rescue operation after receiving information about the incident at 9.30 pm.

The body was retrieved from a 200-foot-deep trench after an overnight rescue operation lasting several hours on Sunday afternoon, said a police official.

“It was an unfortunate mishap and the family of the deceased has not made any allegations against anyone. We have handed over the body to the kin of the deceased after the postmortem today. Further probe is underway,” said Inspector Shri Bhagwan, SHO of Dabua police station.

“We are also questioning the friends of the deceased,” he said.

Kamal, a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh was residing in Adarsh Nagar in Ballabgarh for several years and worked at a private fabric company at Sector-6 in Faridabad.

The leaves behind his wife and two daughters aged 13 and 3, said the police.