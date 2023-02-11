The newly launched AI chatbot Gita GPT was built by Sukuru Sai Vineet to embrace AI and develop a Chat GPT-like tool which provides all answers in accordance with the Bhagvad Gita.

The Gita GPT chatbot is controlled by GPT-3 platform that derives solutions to your life’s problems solely from the Bhagavad Gita.

Gita GPT offers users a unique perspective and a more profound understanding of their queries. Be it about life purpose, ethical dilemmas or any other existential questions, Gita GPT can give insightful and meaningful answers from Bhagavad Gita to help individuals navigate their lives.

Here are some thought provoking answers on love and Valentine’s Day that is given by Gita GPT-

What is love?

Love is an unconditional acceptance of all beings, without attachment or hatred. It is a state of compassionate understanding, free from egoism and attachment, and a willingness to forgive. Love is also a connection to the Divine, and the ability to see the Light of all lights in the hearts of all. Love is a devotion to the Divine, and a surrender to the truth of the Self.

What is Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is a holiday celebrated on February 14th that is associated with romance and expressing love. It is not mentioned in the Bhagavad Gita, so there is no specific answer from the Gita.

How to strengthen love between couples?

The best way to strengthen the love between couples is to practice non-attachment and non-identification with each other. This means that both partners should strive to maintain an even-mindedness towards both desirable and undesirable outcomes in their relationship. They should also nourish each other through acts of sacrifice, gift and austerity. Additionally, they should practice Yoga together, focusing on controlling their minds and bodies, and remaining free from hope and covetousness. By practicing these principles, couples can strengthen the love between them.

How to make your partner happy?

The best way to make your partner happy is to show them unconditional love, respect, and kindness. Be present in their life, listen to their worries and concerns, and be supportive of their goals and aspirations. Show them that you care about them and their feelings and that you are willing to put in the effort to make them happy. Additionally, practice non-attachment and even-mindedness in your relationship, and strive for mutual understanding and compromise.

How to settle arguments with your partner?

The best way to settle arguments with your partner is to practice non-attachment, non-identification with the outcome, and even-mindedness in success and failure. Focus on understanding each other’s perspectives, and strive to reach a compromise that works for both of you. Make sure to maintain a balanced and peaceful mindset while engaging in dialogue with your partner. Lastly, take some time to practice yoga and meditation to help you stay centered and connected with your own inner truth.