With the 2022 edition of the FIFA world cup done and dusted, all eyes are now set on the next FIFA world cups.

Which nations are going to host the FIFA world cup 2026 and 2030?

FIFA world cup 2026:

United States, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the 2026 edition of the FIFA world cup.

It will be for the first time that Canada will host the footballing event.

On the other hand, United States and Mexico will host it for the second and third time respectively.

These three nations will host the FIFA world cup 2026 in an expanded format with 48 countries taking part in the tournament.

The FIFA world cup 2026 matches will be played in 16 cities across these three countries.

While 11 of the selected cities are in United States, three are in Mexico and two in Canada.

FIFA world cup 2030:

Suspence continues over the hosting of the 2030 edition of the FIFA world cup.

Several countries have joined the fray hoping to win the bid for hosting the FIFA world cup 2030.

Ukraine joined Spain and Portugal in their joint bid to host the FIFA world cup 2030.

Ukraine joining the bidding process surprised all as it is still engaged in a war with Russia.

African nation of Morocco is also eyeing to win a bid after it lost its bid to host the 2026 edition of the FIFA world cup.

On the other hand, South American nations of Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina and Chile are also in the race with a joint bid option.