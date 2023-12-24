NEW DELHI: The union sports ministry has suspended the newly-elected body of the wrestling federation of India (WFI).

According to reports, the newly-elected WFI body had not followed the WFI constitution.

This move by the central government comes after Olympic-medal winner Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling.

Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from the sport in protest against the election of Sanjay Singh as the new WFI president.

Notably, Sanjay Singh is a close aide of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom several wrestlers in India levelled accusations of sexual harassment and molestation.

Last week, in an emotional press conference, Sakshi Malik put her shoes on the table in protest of Sanjay Singh’s election and announced her decision to quit wrestling.

“We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh’s business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling,” she had said.